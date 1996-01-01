Which base is a major component of detergents and cleansers?
A
KOH (potassium hydroxide)
B
NH_3 (ammonia)
C
Ca(OH)_2 (calcium hydroxide)
D
NaOH (sodium hydroxide)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that detergents and cleansers often require a strong base to help break down oils and grease by saponification or neutralization reactions.
Recognize that among the given options, KOH (potassium hydroxide), NH_3 (ammonia), Ca(OH)_2 (calcium hydroxide), and NaOH (sodium hydroxide), the strongest bases are the hydroxides of alkali metals (KOH and NaOH).
Recall that NaOH (sodium hydroxide) is widely used in the manufacture of soaps and detergents because it is a strong base, highly soluble in water, and effective at breaking down fats and oils.
Note that while KOH is also a strong base and used in some liquid soaps, NaOH is the more common and major component in most solid detergents and cleansers.
Conclude that NaOH (sodium hydroxide) is the major base component in detergents and cleansers due to its strong basicity and widespread industrial use.
