Which of the following substances is classified as a compound?
A
Fe
B
Air
C
O_2
D
NaCl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions.
Analyze each option: Fe is an element (iron), Air is a mixture of gases, O_2 is a molecule consisting of two atoms of the same element (oxygen), and NaCl is made of sodium and chlorine chemically bonded.
Recognize that only NaCl fits the definition of a compound because it contains two different elements chemically combined.
Recall that elements like Fe and molecules like O_2 are not compounds since they consist of only one type of element.
Conclude that NaCl is classified as a compound because it is a pure chemical substance composed of two different elements bonded together.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules