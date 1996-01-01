Which of the following conversion factors is a measured number?
A
1 inch = 2.54 cm
B
1 m = 100 cm
C
1 kg = 2.205 lb
D
1 cup = 237 mL
1
Understand the difference between measured numbers and exact numbers: Exact numbers come from definitions or counting and have no uncertainty, while measured numbers come from experimental measurements and have some uncertainty.
Look at the given conversion factors: 1 inch = 2.54 cm and 1 m = 100 cm are defined exactly by international agreement, so these are exact numbers.
The conversion 1 kg = 2.205 lb is based on measurement and experimental determination, so this is a measured number with some uncertainty.
The conversion 1 cup = 237 mL is also based on measurement, as the volume of a cup can vary slightly depending on the standard used, so this is a measured number.
Therefore, among the options, the conversion factors involving pounds and cups are measured numbers, while those involving inches and meters are exact numbers.
