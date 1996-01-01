How many significant figures are present in the number 0.030?
A
4
B
3
C
2
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify all the digits in the number 0.030 and determine which are significant figures. Significant figures include all nonzero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion.
Recognize that the leading zeros (the zeros before the first nonzero digit) are not significant. In 0.030, the first two zeros are leading zeros and are not counted as significant.
Note that the digit '3' is a nonzero digit, so it is significant.
Observe that the zero after the '3' is a trailing zero in the decimal portion, which counts as significant.
Count the significant figures: the '3' and the trailing zero after it, totaling 2 significant figures in the number 0.030.
Watch next
Master Significant Figures Rules with a bite sized video explanation from Jules