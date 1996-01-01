Which of the following is a reliable indicator that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Change in the physical state, such as melting or boiling
B
Dissolving a solid in a liquid
C
Formation of a new substance with different properties
D
Change in size or shape of the material
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change. For example, melting or boiling involves a change in physical state but the substance remains the same chemically.
Recognize that dissolving a solid in a liquid is a physical change because the solid's chemical identity does not change; it is simply dispersed in the liquid.
Note that a change in size or shape is a physical change since it only alters the appearance or form of the material without changing its chemical structure.
Identify that the formation of a new substance with different properties is the key indicator of a chemical change, as it signifies that a chemical reaction has occurred producing new substances.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules