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Multiple Choice
In the chemical formula 2Ca(ClO2)2, how many atoms of oxygen are present?
A
2
B
4
C
8
D
12
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula given: 2Ca(ClO2)2. This means there are 2 formula units of Ca(ClO2)2.
Focus on the subunit (ClO2)2. Inside the parentheses, ClO2 is a group, and the subscript 2 outside the parentheses means there are 2 ClO2 groups per formula unit.
Determine the number of oxygen atoms in one ClO2 group. Since the formula is ClO2, there are 2 oxygen atoms per ClO2 group.
Calculate the total oxygen atoms in one formula unit of Ca(ClO2)2 by multiplying the number of oxygen atoms in one ClO2 group by 2 (because of the subscript outside the parentheses): 2 oxygen atoms × 2 = 4 oxygen atoms per formula unit.
Since there are 2 formula units (indicated by the coefficient 2 in front), multiply the oxygen atoms per formula unit by 2: 4 oxygen atoms × 2 = 8 oxygen atoms in total.
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