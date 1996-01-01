Which of the following substances is an example of a colloid?
A
Milk
B
Sugar and water
C
Tomato juice
D
Sand and water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a colloid: a mixture where very small particles of one substance are evenly dispersed throughout another substance, and these particles are larger than those in a solution but too small to settle out or be filtered easily.
Identify the characteristics of each option: Sugar and water form a true solution where sugar dissolves completely; tomato juice is a homogeneous mixture but closer to a solution; sand and water is a suspension where sand particles settle out over time.
Recognize that milk is a colloid because it contains tiny fat droplets dispersed throughout water, which do not settle out and scatter light (Tyndall effect).
Compare the options based on particle size and behavior in the mixture to confirm which fits the colloid criteria.
Conclude that milk is the example of a colloid among the given substances.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules