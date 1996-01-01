Which of the following best describes the composition of the tail of a comet?
A
Liquid water droplets condensed from Earth's atmosphere
B
Dust and ionized gases released from the comet's nucleus
C
Molten metal particles from the Sun
D
Solid rock fragments from the asteroid belt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a comet's tail forms when the comet approaches the Sun, causing materials from its nucleus to be released due to solar heating.
Recognize that the nucleus of a comet is composed mainly of ice, dust, and small rocky particles, often described as a 'dirty snowball.'
Know that as the comet heats up, the ice sublimates (turns directly from solid to gas), releasing gas and dust particles into space, which form the tail.
Identify that the tail consists primarily of dust particles and ionized gases (plasma) that are pushed away from the comet by solar radiation and the solar wind.
Conclude that the tail is not made of liquid water droplets from Earth's atmosphere, molten metal from the Sun, or solid rock fragments from the asteroid belt, but rather dust and ionized gases released from the comet's nucleus.
