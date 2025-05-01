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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of sodium sulfate (Na2SO4)?
A
98.08 g/mol
B
120.06 g/mol
C
156.10 g/mol
D
142.04 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of sodium sulfate, which is \(\mathrm{Na_2SO_4}\).
Determine the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: sodium (Na), sulfur (S), and oxygen (O).
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms in the formula: \(2 \times \mathrm{Na}\), \(1 \times \mathrm{S}\), and \(4 \times \mathrm{O}\).
Add the masses of all elements together to find the molar mass of sodium sulfate: \(\text{Molar mass} = 2 \times M_{\mathrm{Na}} + 1 \times M_{\mathrm{S}} + 4 \times M_{\mathrm{O}}\).
Sum these values to get the final molar mass in grams per mole (g/mol).
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