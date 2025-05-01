Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes molar mass?
A
Molar mass is the volume occupied by one mole of a gas at standard temperature and pressure.
B
Molar mass is the mass of one atom of an element, expressed in atomic mass units (amu).
C
Molar mass is the total number of atoms in one mole of a compound.
D
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that molar mass is a physical property that relates the mass of a substance to the amount of substance in moles.
Recall that one mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of particles, which is \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) entities.
Recognize that molar mass is defined as the mass of one mole of a substance, and it is expressed in grams per mole (\(g/mol\)).
Distinguish molar mass from other related concepts: it is not the volume of a gas (which relates to molar volume), nor the mass of a single atom (which is atomic mass in amu), nor the total number of atoms (which is related to Avogadro's number).
Therefore, the correct description of molar mass is: it is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (\(g/mol\)).
Watch next
Master Molar Mass Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno