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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of H2CrO4?
A
118.01 g/mol
B
102.00 g/mol
C
98.00 g/mol
D
122.01 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of the compound, which is H\_2CrO\_4, meaning it contains 2 hydrogen atoms, 1 chromium atom, and 4 oxygen atoms.
Look up the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Hydrogen (H) ≈ 1.01 g/mol, Chromium (Cr) ≈ 52.00 g/mol, Oxygen (O) ≈ 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the number of atoms by their atomic masses: For hydrogen, multiply 2 × 1.01 g/mol; for chromium, 1 × 52.00 g/mol; for oxygen, 4 × 16.00 g/mol.
Add all these individual masses together to find the molar mass of H\_2CrO\_4 using the formula: \(\text{Molar mass} = (2 \times 1.01) + (1 \times 52.00) + (4 \times 16.00)\) g/mol.
Sum the values obtained to get the total molar mass of H\_2CrO\_4, which will allow you to compare with the given options and select the correct one.
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