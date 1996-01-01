Which of the following is an example of condensation in the water cycle?
A
Evaporation of water from a lake
B
Formation of clouds from water vapor
C
Precipitation of rain onto the ground
D
Melting of ice into liquid water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'condensation' in the context of the water cycle. Condensation is the process where water vapor (gas) cools and changes into liquid water.
Identify the phase change involved in each option: Evaporation is liquid to gas, precipitation is liquid or solid falling to the ground, melting is solid to liquid, and formation of clouds involves gas to liquid.
Recognize that the formation of clouds from water vapor involves water vapor cooling and condensing into tiny liquid droplets, which is the definition of condensation.
Eliminate options that describe other phase changes: evaporation (liquid to gas), precipitation (liquid or solid falling), and melting (solid to liquid).
Conclude that the correct example of condensation in the water cycle is the formation of clouds from water vapor.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules