Which of the following is a disadvantage of using hydrogen fuel cells?
A
Hydrogen fuel cells are less efficient than combustion engines.
B
Hydrogen fuel cells emit large amounts of carbon dioxide during operation.
C
Hydrogen fuel cells can only operate at extremely high temperatures.
D
Hydrogen fuel cells require expensive catalysts such as platinum.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a hydrogen fuel cell is: it is a device that converts chemical energy from hydrogen into electricity through a chemical reaction with oxygen, producing water as a byproduct.
Evaluate the efficiency of hydrogen fuel cells compared to combustion engines. Hydrogen fuel cells are generally more efficient, so the statement that they are less efficient is incorrect.
Consider the emissions during operation. Hydrogen fuel cells produce water, not carbon dioxide, so they do not emit large amounts of CO2.
Examine the operating temperature range of hydrogen fuel cells. They can operate at various temperatures, including relatively low temperatures, so the claim that they only operate at extremely high temperatures is false.
Recognize that one real disadvantage is the need for expensive catalysts, such as platinum, which increases the cost and limits widespread adoption.
