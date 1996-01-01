Which element belongs to group 17 and period 2 of the periodic table?
A
I (Iodine)
B
Br (Bromine)
C
Cl (Chlorine)
D
F (Fluorine)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the layout of the periodic table: groups are the vertical columns numbered 1 to 18, and periods are the horizontal rows numbered 1 to 7.
Identify group 17, which is known as the halogen group. This group includes elements like Fluorine (F), Chlorine (Cl), Bromine (Br), Iodine (I), and Astatine (At).
Identify period 2, which is the second row from the top of the periodic table. Elements in period 2 have electrons filling the second energy level.
Find the element that is both in group 17 and period 2. Since group 17 contains halogens and period 2 contains elements with atomic numbers 3 to 10, the element in group 17 and period 2 is Fluorine (F).
Verify that the other options (I, Br, Cl) belong to group 17 but are in different periods: Iodine (I) is in period 5, Bromine (Br) is in period 4, and Chlorine (Cl) is in period 3.
