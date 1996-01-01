Recall that halogens are elements found in Group 17 of the periodic table, which includes Fluorine (F), Chlorine (Cl), Bromine (Br), Iodine (I), and Astatine (At).
Understand that the number of energy levels (or electron shells) corresponds to the period (row) of the element in the periodic table. For example, elements in Period 2 have 2 energy levels, Period 3 have 3 energy levels, and so on.
Identify the period number for each halogen given: Fluorine (Period 2), Chlorine (Period 3), Bromine (Period 4), and Iodine (Period 5).
Since the problem asks for a halogen with 5 energy levels, look for the halogen in Period 5, which means it has 5 electron shells.
Conclude that the halogen with 5 energy levels is Iodine (I), because it is located in Period 5 of the periodic table.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules