The green elements on the periodic table are commonly referred to as:
A
Halogens
B
Transition metals
C
Alkali metals
D
Noble gases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group of elements highlighted in green on the periodic table. These elements are located in Group 17 (the second-to-last column on the right side of the table).
Recall the common names of element groups in the periodic table: Alkali metals are in Group 1, Transition metals are in the center block (Groups 3-12), Noble gases are in Group 18 (the last column), and Halogens are in Group 17.
Understand that Halogens are known for their high reactivity and include elements like fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astatine.
Match the green-highlighted elements to their group name based on their position and properties.
Conclude that the green elements correspond to the Halogens group.
