For which of the following reactions are ΔE and ΔH equal? (a) CO2(g) + H2O(l) → H2CO (b) 2 NaHCO3 (s) → Na2CO3(s) + H2O(g) + CO2(g) (c) 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) (d) CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)

