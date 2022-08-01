Collision Theory Concept 2

Now the Iranians equation illustrates how the rate of a reaction is affected by different variables. Now we're going to say here that a faster reaction rate would have a high K value or rate constant K. It would have a higher a variable, it would have a lower activation energy and it would have a higher temperature. Now here we're gonna incorporate these variables into our Arrhenius equation itself. In the Iranians equation we say that K. Which represents your rate constant equals A. Which represents your frequency factor times the inverse of the natural log to be negative E. A over R. T. Now here E. A. Is our activation energy are here represents our gas constant which is 8.314 jewels over moles times K, which is kelvin. And then here T equals temperature in kelvin with this radius equation rate Iranians equation, we can say here that the higher the rate constant K than the higher the rate of reaction or the faster the rate of reaction. Now with our frequency factor A, we can say that it is split into two other variables. And those variables are the orientation factor which uses the variable P. And the collision frequency, which is using the variable Z. Yeah. Now we can say here that our orientation factor P. It's just a number that represents the fractions of collisions with correct orientation here, we can say that the larger the reacting molecules or reactant than the lower the orientation factor and the lower the orientation factor, the less successful your collision will be with the collision frequency easy, that's just the frequency of molecular collisions that occur. So the higher your Z value, the more molecular collisions that can occur, the more likely some of them will be successful. So just keep in mind these basic ideas and principles when it comes to the Arrhenius equation, it's really just looking at how all the factors together can result in either a successful or unsuccessful reaction.

