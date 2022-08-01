Collision Theory Example 2

determine which of the following reactions has the smallest orientation factor, which uses the variable peak. Now, remember when it comes to the orientation factor, we say that the larger the reactant molecules than the smaller your orientation factor will be. So, if we take a look here in a are reacting molecules are just as iodine and then H I for being it's just two hydrogen. Now, for sure, this is out because hydrogen are the smallest element. So this will be expected to have a very high orientation factor for C. We have BR Two with this molecule, which is called 15. And here we're not concerned with the products being formed. Again, we're looking at the size of the reacting molecules. So our reactors and if we take a look here, we know that dee is also out because the reactors are not all the same size, so they wouldn't have the same orientation factor values. The answer here is option C because BR two and F 18 are definitely larger in size than just an idea by itself and H. I. So here for see those two reacting molecules are the largest. This will result in smaller orientation factors, which could result in an unsuccessful collision later down the road. So, you might be less likely to form the product here as a result. So, keep this in mind when we're talking about the orientation factor, larger reactant equals smaller orientation factor

