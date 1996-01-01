Which of the following is NOT an example of a chemical change?
A
Rusting of iron
B
Digestion of food
C
Melting of ice
D
Burning of wood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a chemical change and a physical change. A chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a chemical change: Rusting of iron involves iron reacting with oxygen to form iron oxide, which is a new substance, so it is a chemical change.
Digestion of food involves breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones through chemical reactions, producing new substances, so it is a chemical change.
Burning of wood is combustion, where wood reacts with oxygen to produce new substances like carbon dioxide and ash, so it is a chemical change.
Melting of ice is a change from solid to liquid water, which does not alter the chemical composition of H2O, so it is a physical change and NOT a chemical change.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules