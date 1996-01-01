A gas with a molar mass of 26.54 g/mol is at a pressure of 172 torr and a temperature of 27 °C. What is its density in g/L?
A
0.32 g/L
B
0.20 g/L
C
0.15 g/L
D
0.25 g/L
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the given pressure from torr to atmospheres because the ideal gas law constant R is typically given in units involving atm. Use the conversion factor: $1\ \text{atm} = 760\ \text{torr}$. So, calculate $P(\text{atm}) = \frac{172}{760}$.
Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin since the ideal gas law requires temperature in Kelvin. Use the formula: $T(K) = T(^\circ C) + 273.15$. So, calculate $T = 27 + 273.15$.
Recall the relationship between the density ($\rho$) of a gas, its molar mass ($M$), pressure ($P$), temperature ($T$), and the ideal gas constant ($R$). The formula is:
$\rho = \frac{PM}{RT}$
where $\rho$ is in g/L, $P$ in atm, $M$ in g/mol, $R = 0.0821\ \text{L atm mol}^{-1} \text{K}^{-1}$, and $T$ in K.
Substitute the values of $P$, $M$, $R$, and $T$ into the formula to set up the expression for density:
$\rho = \frac{(P)(M)}{(R)(T)}$.
Perform the calculation to find the density in g/L. This will give you the density of the gas under the given conditions.
