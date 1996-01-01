What is the freezing point of water on the Celsius temperature scale?
A
100
B
-273
C
32
D
0
1
Understand that the freezing point of water is the temperature at which liquid water turns into solid ice under standard atmospheric pressure.
Recall the Celsius temperature scale, where 0 degrees Celsius is defined as the freezing point of pure water.
Recognize that the other options (100, -273, 32) correspond to different temperature points: 100°C is the boiling point of water, -273°C is absolute zero, and 32°F is the freezing point of water on the Fahrenheit scale.
Therefore, identify that the freezing point of water on the Celsius scale is 0°C.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question is 0.
