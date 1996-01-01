What is the boiling point of water as measured on a Celsius thermometer at standard atmospheric pressure?
A
100
B
373
C
212
D
0
1
Understand that the boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. For water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), this is a well-known reference point.
Recall that standard atmospheric pressure is defined as 1 atmosphere (atm), which is equivalent to 101.3 kPa or 760 mmHg.
Know the boiling point of water at 1 atm pressure is commonly used as a fixed point in temperature scales, especially the Celsius scale.
Recognize that on the Celsius scale, the boiling point of pure water at 1 atm is defined as 100 degrees Celsius.
Therefore, the boiling point of water measured on a Celsius thermometer at standard atmospheric pressure is 100°C.
