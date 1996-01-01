Why is the Celsius scale sometimes called 'centigrade'?
A
Because it is based on 100 divisions between the freezing and boiling points of water.
B
Because it was invented in the 17th century.
C
Because it uses the same zero point as the Fahrenheit scale.
D
Because it measures temperature in increments of 10 degrees.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Celsius temperature scale is defined by two key reference points: the freezing point of water and the boiling point of water at standard atmospheric pressure.
Recognize that the term 'centigrade' comes from Latin roots where 'centi-' means 100 and '-grade' means steps or divisions.
Know that the Celsius scale divides the temperature range between the freezing point (0°C) and boiling point (100°C) of water into exactly 100 equal parts or degrees.
Realize that because of this division into 100 increments, the scale was historically called 'centigrade' to reflect these 100 divisions.
Note that the name 'Celsius' is now preferred to avoid confusion with other uses of the term 'centigrade,' but both refer to the same temperature scale based on 100 divisions between water's freezing and boiling points.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules