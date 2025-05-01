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Multiple Choice
What is the mass of 9.45 mol of aluminum oxide (Al_2O_3)?
A
964 g
B
709 g
C
1120 g
D
254 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of aluminum oxide, which is \(\mathrm{Al_2O_3}\), meaning it contains 2 aluminum (Al) atoms and 3 oxygen (O) atoms per formula unit.
Calculate the molar mass of aluminum oxide by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: use the atomic mass of aluminum (approximately 26.98 g/mol) and oxygen (approximately 16.00 g/mol). The molar mass is given by \(2 \times 26.98 + 3 \times 16.00\) g/mol.
Multiply the number of moles given (9.45 mol) by the molar mass of aluminum oxide to find the total mass. This uses the formula \(\text{mass} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass}\).
Set up the calculation explicitly as \(9.45 \, \mathrm{mol} \times \left(2 \times 26.98 + 3 \times 16.00\right) \, \mathrm{g/mol}\) to find the mass in grams.
Perform the multiplication to obtain the mass of aluminum oxide corresponding to 9.45 moles.
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