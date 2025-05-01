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Multiple Choice
What mass (in grams) of fructose (C6H12O6) is present in 125 mL of a 0.500 mol/L fructose solution?
A
3.75 g
B
7.50 g
C
11.3 g
D
22.5 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the volume of the solution is 125 mL, and the molarity (concentration) of fructose is 0.500 mol/L.
Convert the volume from milliliters to liters because molarity is expressed in moles per liter. Use the conversion: \(1\, \text{L} = 1000\, \text{mL}\), so \(V = \frac{125}{1000} = 0.125\, \text{L}\).
Calculate the number of moles of fructose in the solution using the formula for molarity: \(n = M \times V\), where \(n\) is moles, \(M\) is molarity, and \(V\) is volume in liters.
Determine the molar mass of fructose (C\(_6\)H\(_{12}\)O\(_6\)) by summing the atomic masses of all atoms: \(6 \times\) atomic mass of C + \(12 \times\) atomic mass of H + \(6 \times\) atomic mass of O.
Calculate the mass of fructose by multiplying the number of moles by the molar mass: \(\text{mass} = n \times \text{molar mass}\). This will give the mass in grams.
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