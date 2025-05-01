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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of Al_2(SO_4)_3?
A
150.03 g/mol
B
450.09 g/mol
C
342.17 g/mol
D
278.03 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula given: Al_2(SO_4)_3. This means the compound contains 2 aluminum (Al) atoms, 3 sulfate (SO_4) groups.
Determine the atomic masses of each element involved from the periodic table: Aluminum (Al), Sulfur (S), and Oxygen (O).
Calculate the total mass contributed by aluminum: multiply the atomic mass of Al by 2 (since there are 2 Al atoms).
Calculate the total mass contributed by sulfur: multiply the atomic mass of S by 3 (since there are 3 sulfate groups, each containing 1 S atom).
Calculate the total mass contributed by oxygen: multiply the atomic mass of O by 12 (since each sulfate group has 4 O atoms, and there are 3 sulfate groups, total 4 × 3 = 12 O atoms). Then, sum all these contributions to find the molar mass of Al_2(SO_4)_3.
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