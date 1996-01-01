Hi everyone for this problem, we're told that the concentration of hydrochloric acid decreased from .350 moler 2.280 Moeller in the 1st 35 seconds of the following reaction. We want to know what is the average rate of the reaction for the time interval. OK, so we want to know the average rate. So the formula that we're going to use to solve for this average rate is our rate Is equal to 1/2 our change in concentration of hydrochloric acid Over our change in time. So we're told that we're decreasing from . moler 2.280 Moller and seconds. Okay, so we have one half times are changing concentration is going to be . Moller -180 Molar. And this is over our change in time. They tell us that it's the 1st 35 seconds, so we have 35 seconds zero seconds. Okay, So when we calculate that out, we get 1.3 times 10 to the negative three m times seconds inverse. And this is going to be our final answer. Okay, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful

