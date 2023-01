mole fraction is represented by a variable capital X and it represents moles of solute per moles of solution. So if we're gonna take a look at the mole fraction formula, we're just gonna say again, mole fraction, which is represented by capital X equals moles of solute, divided by moles of solution. So keep this in mind anytime you're faced with any question dealing with the mole fraction of a compound, a substance, a mixture or solution.

Hide transcripts