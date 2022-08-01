Mole Fraction Example 1

a solution contains 85.2 g of acerbic acid, which has the molecular formula of C six H 806. It's a water soluble vitamin, and it's in 270 g of water. Here, we need to calculate the mole fraction of acerbic acid in this solution. All right, so we're gonna stay here. X of ascorbic acid. C six h 806 would equal the moles of acerbic acid. Yeah, divided by the moles of solution. Now, remember, a solution is composed of solute and solvent together. So really, we could transform the bottom that, say, moles of our salute plus moles of our solvent, which in this case, is water. We have here 85.2 g of acerbic acid. We're going to stay here for every one mole of acerbic acid, which has six carbons, eight hydrogen and six oxygen. The combined mass is 1 76.1 to 4 g. Mm. So here, g, cancel out and I'll have the moles of acerbic acid as .483, 7, 5 moles. So here we're going to plug in . moles of a sword like acid on the top. And here on the bottom. Yeah, plus we the moles of water. So here we have 270 g of water, which is H20 The mass of water from the two hydrogen and one oxygen is 18.016 g, according to our periodic table. And that's for every one mole of water g cancel out and I'll have the moles of water, which come out to be 14.9867 moles. So take those moles and plug them into our formula. Now what's going to happen is we're gonna have mold on top and on the bottom, and they're going to cancel one another out. So that means mole fraction is a unit lys value. So here, when we plug that into our calculator, we get back 10.0 as my mole fraction here. My answer has three sig figs because from our question, 85.2 has three sig figs and to 70.0 has four sig figs

