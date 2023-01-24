Hey everyone, we're asked to determine which substance below can raise the ph of acetic acid solution. So if we're raising our ph this means that we want our solution to become more basic. So we're looking for an answer that has a lot of basis city starting with A. We have lithium bromide, lithium bromide is a salt which won't affect our ph So it can't be our answer. Looking at B, we have barium hydroxide which we know is one of our strong bases. So it looks like B is going to be our answer. But let's go ahead and look at our other answer choices. So firstly we have potassium I. Died, which is also assault and we know that this won't affect our ph. And lastly we have hydrogen fluoride which we know is a weak acid. And this is going to bring our ph a little bit lower So this can be our answer. So our answer here is going to be barium hydroxide. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts