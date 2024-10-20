Multiple Choice

What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction when 200.0 mL of 0.100 M AgNO3 is mixed with 100.0 mL of 0.100 M NaCl in a coffee cup calorimeter, given that the temperature rises from 24.69°C to 25.16°C and the calorimeter has a heat capacity of 105.5 J/°C?