Multiple Choice

In a constant-pressure calorimeter, 70.0 mL of 0.330 M Ba(OH)2 is mixed with 70.0 mL of 0.660 M HCl, causing the temperature to rise from 22.99 °C to 27.49 °C. Assuming the solution has the same density and specific heat as water, what is the enthalpy change (ΔH) of the reaction per mole of Ba(OH)2?