Multiple Choice

In a constant-pressure calorimetry experiment, a coffee-cup calorimeter containing 100 mL of water is used. The initial temperature of the calorimeter is 23.0 °C. If 8.20 g of CaCl2 is added to the calorimeter, what will be the final temperature of the solution, given that the enthalpy change for the dissolution of CaCl2 is -82.8 kJ/mol?