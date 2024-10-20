Multiple Choice

You are experimentally determining the change in enthalpy when dissolving an ionic compound in water using a coffee-cup calorimeter. When you dissolve 38.28 g of the ionic compound (molar mass = 102 g/mol) in 369 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter, the temperature of the solution changes from 25.0°C to 28.5°C. Given that the specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C, what is the change in enthalpy (ΔH) for the dissolution process?