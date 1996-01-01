Which of the following is NOT an example of a chemical change?
A
Melting of ice
B
Digestion of food
C
Burning of wood
D
Rusting of iron
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Melting of ice: This is a phase change from solid to liquid water, which does not alter the chemical identity of H\_2O, so it is a physical change.
Digestion of food: This involves breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones through chemical reactions, indicating a chemical change.
Burning of wood: Combustion is a chemical reaction producing new substances like carbon dioxide and ash, so this is a chemical change.
Rusting of iron: This is an oxidation reaction where iron reacts with oxygen to form iron oxide, a new substance, so it is a chemical change.
