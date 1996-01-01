Which of the following is a reliable indicator that a chemical change has occurred?
A
The temperature of the substance increases due to heating, but no new substance is produced.
B
A new substance is formed with different properties from the original substances.
C
The material is broken into smaller pieces but remains chemically the same.
D
The substance changes from a solid to a liquid without altering its composition.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a chemical change:
Option 1: Temperature increase due to heating without producing a new substance is a physical change, not chemical.
Option 2: Formation of a new substance with different properties clearly indicates a chemical change because the composition has changed.
Option 3 and 4: Breaking material into smaller pieces or changing state (solid to liquid) without altering composition are physical changes, not chemical.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules