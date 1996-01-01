At what temperature does pure water freeze under standard atmospheric pressure?
A
0 °C
B
32 °C
C
-273 °C
D
100 °C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the freezing point of a substance is the temperature at which it changes from liquid to solid under a given pressure, typically standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm).
Recall that pure water has a well-known freezing point under standard atmospheric pressure, which is a fundamental physical property.
Recognize that the freezing point of pure water is commonly used as a reference point in temperature scales, such as Celsius.
Identify that the freezing point of pure water under standard atmospheric pressure is 0 °C.
Confirm that the other temperature options (32 °C, -273 °C, 100 °C) correspond to different physical phenomena: 32 °C is above freezing, -273 °C is absolute zero, and 100 °C is the boiling point of water at 1 atm.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules