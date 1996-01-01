At what temperature does the numerical value in degrees Fahrenheit (°F) equal the numerical value in degrees Celsius (°C)?
A
100
B
0
C
32
D
-40
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula that relates temperature in degrees Celsius (\( C \)) to degrees Fahrenheit (\( F \)):
\[ F = \frac{9}{5} C + 32 \]
Set the temperature values equal to each other because the problem asks for the temperature where \( F = C \). So, replace \( F \) with \( C \) in the equation:
\[ C = \frac{9}{5} C + 32 \]
Rearrange the equation to isolate \( C \) on one side:
\[ C - \frac{9}{5} C = 32 \]
Combine like terms by factoring out \( C \):
\[ C \left(1 - \frac{9}{5}\right) = 32 \]
Solve for \( C \) by dividing both sides by the factor in parentheses:
\[ C = \frac{32}{1 - \frac{9}{5}} \]
This will give the temperature where the Celsius and Fahrenheit scales have the same numerical value.
