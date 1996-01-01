Which of the following statements about acetylene gas (C_2H_2) is correct?
A
Acetylene gas is highly explosive under certain conditions.
B
Acetylene gas is completely non-explosive and safe to store under any conditions.
C
Acetylene gas is inert and does not react with oxygen.
D
Acetylene gas is less reactive than methane (CH_4).
1
Step 1: Understand the chemical nature of acetylene (C\_2H\_2). Acetylene is an alkyne, a hydrocarbon with a triple bond between the two carbon atoms, which makes it highly reactive compared to alkanes like methane (CH\_4).
Step 2: Consider the reactivity of acetylene with oxygen. Acetylene readily reacts with oxygen, especially under certain conditions, producing a highly exothermic reaction that can lead to explosions if not controlled properly.
Step 3: Compare acetylene's reactivity to methane. Methane is a saturated hydrocarbon (alkane) with single bonds, making it generally less reactive than acetylene, which has a triple bond and higher energy content.
Step 4: Evaluate the safety and explosiveness of acetylene. Due to its chemical structure and reactivity, acetylene gas is known to be highly explosive under certain conditions, such as when mixed with air or oxygen in specific proportions and exposed to a spark or heat.
Step 5: Conclude which statement is correct based on chemical properties: acetylene is not inert, not completely safe under all conditions, and more reactive than methane, so the correct statement is that acetylene gas is highly explosive under certain conditions.
