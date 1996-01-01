Which of the following observations does NOT indicate that a chemical reaction has occurred?
A
Change in state from solid to liquid due to melting
B
Production of a gas
C
Formation of a precipitate
D
Change in color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical changes and chemical changes. A chemical reaction involves the making or breaking of chemical bonds, resulting in new substances, while a physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity.
Analyze each observation to determine if it indicates a chemical change or a physical change:
Production of a gas usually indicates a chemical reaction because new gaseous substances are formed.
Formation of a precipitate (a solid formed from a solution) indicates a chemical reaction because new solid substances are created from dissolved ions.
Change in color often signals a chemical reaction because it can result from the formation of new substances with different properties.
Change in state from solid to liquid due to melting is a physical change because it only involves a change in the physical state, not the chemical composition of the substance.
