Which observation most likely indicates that only a chemical change has taken place?
A
Ice melts into liquid water.
B
Water evaporates from a puddle.
C
A solid is broken into smaller pieces.
D
A new substance with different properties is formed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each observation to determine if the substance's chemical identity changes: For example, melting ice or evaporating water involves phase changes but the chemical formula H\_2O remains the same.
Recognize that breaking a solid into smaller pieces is a physical change because the substance's chemical structure does not change.
Identify that the formation of a new substance with different properties indicates a chemical change, as this means the original substances have undergone a chemical reaction.
Conclude that the observation 'A new substance with different properties is formed' most likely indicates a chemical change because it reflects a change in chemical composition.
