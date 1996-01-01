Which of the following is NOT a possible sign of a chemical change?
A
Change in color
B
Change in state (such as melting or boiling)
C
Production of a gas
D
Formation of a precipitate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Review each option to determine if it indicates a chemical change or a physical change:
Change in color can indicate a chemical change because it may result from the formation of new substances with different colors.
Production of a gas is often a sign of a chemical change, as it suggests a new substance is being formed and released.
Formation of a precipitate (a solid formed from a solution) is a classic indicator of a chemical change because it shows new substances are created.
Change in state (such as melting or boiling) is a physical change, not a chemical change, because the substance changes its physical form but remains chemically the same.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules