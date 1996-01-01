Which of the following best describes sugar (C_12H_{22}O_{11}) in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Sugar is a heterogeneous mixture because its components are visibly distinct.
B
Sugar is a pure substance because it has a definite and uniform composition.
C
Sugar is an element because it is made up of only one type of atom.
D
Sugar is a mixture because it contains more than one type of atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the classifications of matter: an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more types of atoms chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined and can be homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Analyze the chemical formula of sugar, C\_12H\_{22}O\_{11}, which shows it contains carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio, indicating it is a compound.
Understand that sugar is not an element because it contains more than one type of atom, so the option stating sugar is an element is incorrect.
Recognize that sugar is not a mixture because its composition is uniform and definite, unlike mixtures which can vary in composition and may be heterogeneous or homogeneous.
Conclude that sugar is best described as a pure substance (specifically a compound) because it has a definite and uniform composition.
