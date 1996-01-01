Which of the following best describes a solution in terms of the classification of mixtures?
A
A suspension
B
A homogeneous mixture
C
A colloid
D
A heterogeneous mixture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of different types of mixtures: a suspension is a heterogeneous mixture where particles are large enough to settle out over time; a colloid is a mixture with intermediate particle size that does not settle and shows the Tyndall effect; a homogeneous mixture has uniform composition throughout, and a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts.
Recall that a solution is a type of mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent, resulting in a uniform composition at the molecular level.
Compare the characteristics of a solution with those of suspensions, colloids, and heterogeneous mixtures to determine which category it fits best.
Recognize that because a solution is uniform throughout and does not have particles that settle or scatter light significantly, it is classified as a homogeneous mixture.
Conclude that the best description of a solution in terms of mixture classification is a homogeneous mixture.
