Which of the following is a property that distinguishes a suspension from a solution or a colloid?
A
Particles in a suspension cannot be separated by filtration.
B
Suspensions do not scatter light (no Tyndall effect).
C
Particles in a suspension will settle out upon standing.
D
Suspensions are always transparent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the three types of mixtures: solutions, colloids, and suspensions. Solutions are homogeneous mixtures with particles at the molecular or ionic level, colloids have intermediate-sized particles that do not settle, and suspensions have larger particles that can settle out over time.
Recall that the Tyndall effect (scattering of light) is observed in colloids but not in true solutions. Suspensions may or may not scatter light depending on particle size, but this is not the defining property.
Consider the behavior of particles over time: in suspensions, particles are large enough to settle out due to gravity, whereas in solutions and colloids, particles remain dispersed and do not settle.
Evaluate the filtration property: particles in suspensions can often be separated by filtration because they are larger, unlike solutions where particles are too small to filter out.
Conclude that the key distinguishing property of suspensions is that their particles will settle out upon standing, which is not true for solutions or colloids.
