Which statement best describes the relationship between temperature and the physical change of a substance?
A
Physical changes only occur at room temperature.
B
Decreasing temperature always causes a substance to decompose chemically.
C
Temperature has no effect on the physical state of a substance.
D
Increasing temperature can cause a substance to change from solid to liquid or from liquid to gas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that physical changes involve changes in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition.
Recognize that temperature is a key factor influencing the physical state of a substance, such as solid, liquid, or gas.
Recall that increasing temperature generally provides energy to particles, allowing them to overcome intermolecular forces and change state (e.g., melting or vaporization).
Note that physical changes like melting (solid to liquid) and boiling (liquid to gas) occur at specific temperatures characteristic of each substance.
Conclude that the correct description is that increasing temperature can cause a substance to change from solid to liquid or from liquid to gas, reflecting the direct relationship between temperature and physical state changes.
