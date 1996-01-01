Which of the following best describes the difference between heat and temperature?
A
Heat and temperature are both measures of the total energy in a system.
B
Heat is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles, while temperature is the total energy contained in a substance.
C
Heat is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of a substance, while temperature is the energy transferred between objects.
D
Heat is the energy transferred between objects due to a temperature difference, while temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of heat. Heat is defined as the energy transferred between two objects or systems due to a difference in temperature. It is not a property contained within a substance but rather energy in transit.
Step 2: Understand the concept of temperature. Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance. It reflects how fast the particles are moving on average, which correlates with how hot or cold the substance is.
Step 3: Differentiate between heat and temperature. Heat refers to energy transfer caused by temperature differences, while temperature is a property that indicates the energy level of particles within a substance.
Step 4: Recognize that heat depends on the process of energy transfer, whereas temperature is a state function describing the system's condition at a given moment.
Step 5: Summarize the difference: Heat is energy in transit due to temperature difference, and temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance.
