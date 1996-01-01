Which of the following characteristics most directly determine how easily a substance changes temperature when heat is added or removed?
A
Color
B
Molar mass
C
Specific heat capacity
D
Density
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks which property most directly affects how easily a substance changes temperature when heat is added or removed.
Recall the definition of specific heat capacity: it is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram (or one mole) of a substance by one degree Celsius (or Kelvin).
Recognize that specific heat capacity directly relates heat energy input to temperature change through the formula $q = m \times c \times \Delta T$, where $q$ is heat added, $m$ is mass, $c$ is specific heat capacity, and $\Delta T$ is the temperature change.
Compare other options: color affects absorption of light but not directly temperature change; molar mass affects mass but not heat capacity directly; density relates mass and volume but does not directly determine temperature change.
Conclude that specific heat capacity is the characteristic that most directly determines how easily a substance changes temperature when heat is added or removed.
