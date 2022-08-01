Molality Concept 1

now morality, which is symbolized by lower Case M, is another way to express solution concentration and is temperature independent. Now. The reason for this is that the units for morality don't involve volume, and as a result it's not going to be affected by increases or decreases in temperature. Now we're going to say that morality represents the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. So here, morality or case them equals moles of solute over kilograms of solvent. So this is the formula you need to memorize when it comes to the idea of morality.

